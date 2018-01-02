Children, families find refuge from bitter cold at a new shelter in Raleigh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Another warming shelter in Raleigh has opened its doors Tuesday as the cold blast continues.

Non-profit Refuge Memphis is offering hot meals and warm beds to those in need. They've set up a shelter at House Church at 3683 Austin Peay Highway.

Several people showed up the first night, including a family with an 8-year-old girl.

Volunteer Randy Dickey drove a van around the city to try to find those who needed a warm place to go.

"Go out into the streets and find as many as I can with my van," he said. "We will hopefully host about 20-25 people tonight."

Refuge Memphis says the shelter has been in the works for a while, but the timing couldn't be better.

The non-profit helps those who are homeless and living in poverty get back on their feet.

"Walk-ins are welcome. We will not turn anybody away. We will not turn anybody away!" said President Donnie Wheeler. "You cannot exist in this kind of weather outside."

Volunteers will also serve dinner at the shelter as well as provide a place to sleep.

"We are all God's children, and it's our goal to lookout for our homeless brothers and sisters," said Dickey.

The shelter will provide breakfast in the morning, and then drive everyone to a city warming center.

They will stay open every night temperatures drop below freezing.

If you'd like to help, visit here or call 901-410-8724.