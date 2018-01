HOUSTON — A Texas man needs to make serious repairs to his car after a New Year’s Eve accident involving fireworks.

According to KARK, a rogue firework landed in the trunk of Hurara Hassan’s car, sending more than 600 others whizzing into the air.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Despite the damage to his car and the scare, Hassan said he’s taking it all in stride. He even told the news outlet he will return next year, with fireworks in tow, to usher in 2019.