Car theft reported at Southbrook Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings when they get in or out of their vehicles after a car theft at a Whitehaven shopping center.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of Shelby Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. That is the address of the Southbrook Mall.

A woman was approached by a man in a black hat, black jacket and black pants who took her silver 2005 Ford Escape with drive-out tags.

The man did not imply he had a weapon and no injuries were reported, police said.

Earlier Tuesday, a suspect wearing all black carjacked a woman at a Kroger in Berclair. There also is a Kroger at Southbrook Mall.

Police aren’t sure if the incidents are related.