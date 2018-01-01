× UT Health Science Center now a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is now officially one of 13 colleges and universities in the state to be designated a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus.

Starting January 1, smoking, tobacco products and e-cigarettes will not be allowed on university property. The new rule applies to students, faculty and staff, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Being a research institution, tobacco may be used in a laboratory setting with approval.

“We understand the health consequences of smoking,” said Ken Brown, JD, MPA, PhD, FACHE, executive vice chancellor and chief operations officer at UTHSC. “We believe this decision supports our other efforts to have a healthy environment for our students, faculty, and staff at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.”

But the university isn’t just prohibiting the products from campus. The University Health Services department said they have resources available to help those seeking to quit, including support groups, nicotine replacement therapy and cessation programs.

There are currently 1,736 campuses across the country that prohibit tobacco and smoking.