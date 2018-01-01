× Two Dyer County officers shot in overnight incident

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Dyer County officers were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a shooting outside a Newbern nightclub.

According to authorities, investigators with the TBI will be handling the case.

Initial reports indicate the Newbern Police Officers were responding to an altercation outside a nightclub when shots were fired.

Both were transported to the Regional Medical Center. They are both reportedly in stable condition.

One suspect is in custody and two others are still at large.