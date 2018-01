Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Here in Memphis, 2017 was a memorable year to say the least, as we saw everything ranging from politics to crime and the debate over Confederate statues.

WREG's Otis Sanford and Jackson Baker with the Memphis Flyer discussed their impressions of the year and the stories that really had an impact on our communities.

Then, a look ahead to 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video