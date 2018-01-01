× Three killed in fatal Arkansas shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Three people are dead after a shooting in White County. Two victims, a male and female, were shot in the Romance area of White County.

A suspect was shot by deputies when authorities said he approached them with a handgun in the woods.

Authorities urged residents to remain inside and report suspicious activity this afternoon as they searched for the suspect.

The Arkansas State Police are assisting the White County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.