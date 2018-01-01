× Methodist welcomes first baby of 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare welcomed it’s first baby of 2018.

Little Jack was born at the hospital’s Germantown location early Monday morning at 1:04 a.m., weighing eight pounds and 11 ounces.

But that’s not the only cool title Jack is taking home. This bundle of joy is also Methodist’s first centennial baby, as 2018 marks the hospital’s 100th year of service to families across the Mid-South.

Jack and his family, along with the first centennial babies born at the Olive Branch and Methodist South, will be taking home a gift basket courtesy of the hospital.

All of the New Year’s Day babies will get a special centennial onesie.