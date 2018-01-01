Manhunt Monday: Aaron Turner’s killers still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "My mom and my sister came and knocked on the door and said that they need me."

That was the day Adrienne Young's life changed forever. That knock on the door was followed by the worst news a parent can receive.

Her 24-year-old son, Aaron Turner, had been shot.

"I told him, 'money don't have friends.'"

Memphis police told WREG that four months ago Turner was driving down Alcy Road and was about to turn into the Hillview Apartments when he was ambushed.

"They came up on him on the passenger side, and one appeared to have cut him off," said Lt. Tony Mullins. "Somebody got out and started shooting into the car."

As the shooters surrounded him, Turner managed to get out of his car and tried to escape, but it was too late.

"He bled so much so fast, he collapsed in the middle of the street," said Lt. Mullins.

Turner's mother said she doesn't know why someone would kill her son, but said she believes he knew his killers.

He had also just gotten a new car the day before he was murdered.

"This is the procedure that we went through: you get your license, you get your insurance and I'm going to help you get your car. He hadn't had the car 24 hours."

Now months later, that white Infinity still sits in her drive way and serves as a constant reminder of her son's senseless murder.

"This appears to be a organized situation," said Lt. Mullins. "These are dangerous individuals. These are people that are plotting and planning to killing somebody. This is not a spur of the moment attack."

If you know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.