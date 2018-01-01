× Deputies: Shots fired following Desoto County car burglary, chase

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Three suspects have been charged after allegedly breaking into a car, then shooting at deputies during a subsequent chase in Desoto County.

It all began when the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding an auto burglary in the Mitchell’s Corner subdivision just after midnight.

During a search of the area, deputies said they eventually spotted a suspicious vehicle, but when they tried to pull the suspects over, they took off, fleeing into the Chateau Drive area with authorities in pursuit. Two of the suspects, Tyler Brunson, 18, and Malik Graham, 18, jumped from the car, leaving three others behind in the vehicle.

Authorities said they were chasing those two suspects when Brunson opened fire.

Both suspects, along with the three in the car, were initially detained.

Brunson was charged with aggravated assault wit a weapon on law enforcement. Graham was charged with disorderly conduct.

A juvenile was also charged, while the other two were released pending the outcome of the investigation.