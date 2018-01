× Deputies investigating New Year’s Day shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead early Monday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ragan Farm.

The victim was already dead from a gunshot wound by the time deputies arrived.

At this time, the case is considered a death investigation.

No word yet on any suspects or if deputies even suspect foul play.