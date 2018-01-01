× Customer accused of attacking auto repair shop owner with gas fluid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An irate customer doused a local auto repair shop owner with a dangerous fluid.

The crime was captured on camera.

“My eyes started burning like crazy,” shop owner Sam Aljundi said. “That’s all i can imagine is ‘I’m going blind. I’m going blind.”

The incident happened Thursday morning at Cordova Automotive.

Aljundi says he checked a customer’s brakes, be she didn’t seem to like the repair options.

“I said ‘Ma’am you need brake pads and rotors.”

The customer did not like that option and began to yell at Aljundi, saying that she would not purchase the rotors.

“I said, no problem. I can not do the brakes, because it’s not going to do anything but change the pads,” Aljundi said.

After that, Aljundi says he told the woman he would have the mechanic pull her car around, but that’s when things escalated.

The woman started walking towards the shop owner as he was on the phone and proceeds to hang it up.

“I looked at her and said ‘What the heck did you do that for? You need to get out of here now,” Aljundi said.

“Then she grabbed the bottle, and I ducked in there. All of a sudden, I felt the hot liquid being poured over my hair and my face,” Aljundi said.

Aljundi had been doused with a gas additive. The warning labels says it can be fatal if swallowed.

A worker called 9-1-1.

Aljundi ended up spending a night in the hospital, having his eye flushed.

He says they were also watching for respiratory problems because he has asthma.

Aljundi returned to his office Monday, Jan. 1 to give police the surveillance video.

He says he’s been in business almost 25 years and never experienced anything like this.

“She need to be accountable for what she did, because it could be a lot worse than what it is,” Aljundi said.