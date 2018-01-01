× Child saves several people from South Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people are alive this morning following a South Memphis house fire thanks to the quick actions of a child.

Firefighters told WREG everyone was asleep inside the Tate Avenue home when it went up in flames around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The child quickly woke everyone up and they were able to make their way to safety.

No one was injured.

The Memphis Fire Department is still working to determine what caused the fire.