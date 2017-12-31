Memphians, visitors prepare to ring in the New Year on Beale Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're just hours away from 2018, and people in Memphis are already celebrating.

Beale Street is filling up with people who are ready to ring in the New Year, and the guitar is almost ready to drop.

The Hard Rock Cafe just kicked off their big party at 5 p.m.

Many people are planning to party all night long.

Last year, 50,000 people packed the street to watch the giant guitar work its way down.

This year, the Liberty Bowl game on Saturday brought even more people to Beale Street.

"It's New Year's Eve and we looked up some videos and some reviews. It was awesome, so we were like we might as well spend one more night," a visitor said. "We got a place Downtown, so it will be pretty easy to get back and forth. We don't have to drive anywhere - which is great."