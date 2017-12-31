× Man kills wife, attempts suicide in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — An Arkansas man attempted suicide after shooting his wife in their home, the Helena-West Helena Police Department says.

Officers to a domestic call in the 100 block of Oakland Street on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Upon arrival, the officers heard a gunshot coming from inside the residence.

After entering the home, authorities located 50-year-old victim Chonda Owens who was dead upon arrival.

She was injured from apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s husband, 51-year-old Lyndon Burkett was air-lifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was in critical condition.

According to the report, police received a call from a woman claiming Burkett punched her in the face before they arrived at the home.

Two young children were inside of the home when the crime took place.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information becomes available.