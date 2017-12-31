× Local restaurant to serve homeless community on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Kelly English and his team at The Second Line, located in the 2100 block of Monroe Avenue, will serve the homeless Monday, Jan. 1.

The restaurant will host a free breakfast for the homeless from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the afternoon.

Guests will receive a warm blanket and a hot meal or coat upon arriving to The Second Line.

“I believe that those who are able to serve, should do so,” said English. “This event started as an opportunity for our team to come together to serve the hungry neighbors in our city. However, because of the overwhelming support of the Memphis community, we are able to provide warm blankets and conversation as they enjoy a hot meal.”

Organizers are anticipating a large crowd and ask all guests to be patient when waiting to receive their breakfasts.

Several departments with city government will also be in attendance.