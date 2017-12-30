× Drive of multi-vehicle accident charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who had his girlfriend and 2-year-old child in his car charged after causing a multi-vehicle accident.

According to the affidavit, Marquis Phillips was seen driving at high speeds going Westbound on Poplar Avenue.

Phillips then crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on, according to the affidavit.

Poplar had to be shut down in both directions for some time as crews worked to clear the wreck.

Significant damage to two of the vehicle could be seen.

Memphis police say the passenger of the second car and the 2-year-old were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Special Investigators discovered that Phillips’ was driving with a suspended license as of November 21, 2016.

Police say Phillips was unable to provide proof of insurance was taken into custody.

Police says one car involved also caught fire.

Phillips is facing several charges including reckless driving and 4 counts of aggravated assault.