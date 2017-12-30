× Affidavit reveals new details in MPD officer’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging in the arrest of a Memphis police officer who is charged with assaulting his ex-wife.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WREG, 45-year-old Quintsontro Irby attacked his ex-wife when she was picking up their daughter from his South Memphis home the week before Christmas.

Irby’s neighbor stepped in to help and called police.

MPD OFFICER ARRESTED: New details are emerging in the arrest of a 17-yr. police veteran accused of attacking his ex-wife. An arrest affidavit shows Quintsontro Irby punched his ex in the face after an argument when she was picking up their daughter from his house. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/ZalN6T1wTi — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) December 30, 2017

“When I first heard of it, I was like very shocked about what was going on right in my own neighborhood,” said neighbor Annie Neal.

The arrest affidavit shows the 17-year police veteran and his ex, Tiffany Miller, got into an argument when she stopped by his house on December 18 to pick up their daughter.

That’s when police said he grabbed her arm, pulled her toward him by her shirt and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Then, according to court records, Irby straddled Miller, took off his shirt and put it over her face.

“I’m surprised for it to be like that,” said neighbor David Williams. “I’ve never known him to be violent, all the years I’ve known him. He seemed like he was a nice fellow.”

Williams lives across the street and said he has known Irby since he was a little boy.

“That was a surprise to me when I saw that,” he said. “I guess everybody’s got their breaking point.”

Another neighbor saw everything and called police.

“It’s real scary knowing that somebody that’s supposed to be protecting us is bringing all this on himself,” Neal said. “It’s scary when you’re that close to them.”

Miller reported Irby to the MPD Domestic Violence Bureau, according to the affidavit, telling investigators she was scared of what he might do next.

But he wasn’t arrested until more than a week later.

Online records show Irby was released from jail the same day and suspended from the force while an internal investigation is conducted.

WREG went to his house Saturday to try to get his side of the story, but no one answered the door.

Irby has been working for the city since 2000.

He’s scheduled to make his next court appearance at the end of January.