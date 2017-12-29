Olive Branch police search for Pop’s Express armed robbery suspect

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A late night armed robbery at a local convenience store has Olive Branch police on high alert.

Authorities released pictures of the wanted suspect after he pulled a 9mm handgun on an employee inside the Pop’s Express located at the corner of Church Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was dropped off by an unknown vehicle at 9:20 p.m. Just four minutes later, he was picked back up by the same car.

If you can identify the suspect or were in the area and saw a car driving slowly between 9:15 and 9:25 p.m., call the Olive Branch Police Department at (662) 895-4111.