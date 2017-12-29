× Memphis Food Truck Park to close indefinitely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Food Truck Park will soon no longer be serving up delicious meals to hungry locals.

The park will be closed indefinitely, starting January 1, the MFTP posted on its Facebook page.

“We would like to thank all the visitors for their support and loyalty to the park over the past year. It has been a pleasure meeting all different types of wonderful people and understanding how good food can bring people together.”

The park on Old Getwell Road at Winchester Road opened back in February and is right in the middle of what’s seemingly a restaurant desert.

The post didn’t provide a specific reason for the closure.

