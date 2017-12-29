Memphis Cook Convention Center to get $175 million upgrade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Cook Convention Center will soon be getting a $175 million facelift in an effort to entice more visitors to the Bluff City.

Slated to begin in spring 2018, the LRK of Memphis and tvsdesign project focuses on utilizing the existing facility to better accommodate the needs of current stakeholders as well as convention organizers.

There will be 52 meeting rooms, glass covered concourses, outdoor terraces and many other modern amenities. All of these locations will provide spectacular views of the Mississippi River, the Memphis skyline and Bass Pro Pyramid.

Of course, the big question on everyone’s mind: how will the city pay for it?

According to the city, they plan to utilize a hotel/ motel tax as well as the Downtown Tourism Development Zone (DTDZ). The goal is to keep local taxpayers from having to foot the bill.

Mayor Jim Strickland also said the city is looking to hire a construction team with 30 percent minority participation.

The center will remain open during the upgrades.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2019.