Family Dollar on Lamar Robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Family Dollar located on the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue was robbed Friday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a suspect approached the cashier and demanded the money in the register.

The victim told police the suspect had his right hand in the jacket pocket implying he had a gun.

Police the manager then came up and the suspect said “give me all your money.”

The manager gave the susspdct the whole cash drawer and the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is about 5′ 4″ adn was wearing a black and white skull cap, black jacket with a hood, gray pants, and black and white shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any infromation contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.