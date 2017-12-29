× Deputies: Raleigh homicide suspect arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars, charged in connection to a recent homicide in Raleigh.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Victor Bonner Jr. was taken into custody overnight after he shot two people in the 4400 block of Walden Glenn Cove on Thursday.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured after being pistol whipped.

Authorities are investigating the crime as a domestic incident.

Bonner was charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and second-degree murder.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on January 2.

This is an ongoing investigation.