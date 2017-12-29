× Major traffic jams due to blackout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large blackout from Hacks Cross Road to Winchester Avenue has more than 2400 customers affected.

Earle Farrell, Public Information officer for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the blackout was caused by a car crashing into a pole.

The accident happened at Hacks Cross Road and Centennial Drive and caused minor injuries, Farrell said.

The blackout is causing major traffic back up all the way to 385.

Homes, banks, restaurants and traffic signal lights don’t have power.

MLGW says the power pole that was hit has been restored and most residents have their power back.