Arkansas governor: State law allows open carry of weapons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says in a letter to the director of state police that he believes state law allows residents to openly carry firearms.

Hutchinson says in the letter dated December 15 to state police Col. Bill Bryant that he believes a 2013 law is clear and allows residents to carry a weapon openly “so long as there is no intent to unlawfully employ the handgun.”

The letter was first reported by Arkansas Times and later obtained by KATV.

Hutchinson writes that various interpretations of the 2013 law by local prosecutors make it necessary for the governor’s office to express its policy.

The governor says he knows of no instance in which state police have ticketed a person for openly carrying a firearm.