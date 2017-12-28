× Water service to resume in Arkansas towns

LAKE VIEW, Ark. — Relief is finally in sight for about 1,000 people in Phillips County who have been without running water for the last seven days.

The Mayor of Lake View, Arkansas confirmed the water service should be back on within the next hour.

He said this was a temporary fix, and a new water pump will arrive next week.

An aging city water pump failed last Thursday, shutting off water for the 700 or so people who live in Lake View as well as hundreds more in unincorporated Oneida, according to Lake View Mayor Darrin Davis.