Walmart reveals top selling items sold online in each state in 2017

NEW YORK — Walmart.com has revealed 2017’s most popular online items by state, and some of them might surprise you.

While commonly-purchased items like water, paper towels, and dry goods continue to be popular across the country, Walmart.com also found some interesting trends.

School supplies were the most popular online items in three states, while folks in Minnesota purchased Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Nevada and New Mexico residents love their dog treats and cat food, while Oklahomans purchased barbecue sauce.

Here’s a look at the most-bought items by state:

Alabama: Crayons

Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze

Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

Arkansas: Chocolate

California: Protein powder

Colorado: Peanut M&M’s

Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy

Florida: Sparkling cider

Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs

Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll

Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection

Illinois: Erasers

Indiana: Instant coffee

Iowa: Water softening crystals

Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers

Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints

Louisiana: Root beer extract

Maine: Brownies

Maryland: Glue sticks

Massachusetts: Refrigerators

Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products

Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer

Missouri: Life Savers

Montana: Madden NFL video games

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder

Nevada: Dog treats

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste

New Jersey: Pool salt

New Mexico: Cat food

New York: Cheerios

North Carolina: Mayonnaise

North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum

Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix

Oklahoma: BBQ sauce

Oregon: Humidifiers

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers

Rhode Island: Christmas lights

South Carolina: Coin banks

South Dakota: Orange juice

Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs

Texas: TV wall mounts

Utah: Personal travel care kits

Vermont: Sweet canned corn

Virginia: Coolers

Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions

Washington State: Vanilla frosting

West Virginia: My Life As Dolls

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat

Wyoming: Flannel shirts