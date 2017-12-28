× Suspect charged in fatal Tunica County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in a fatal shooting outside of Waffle House in Tunica County has officially been charged in the case, the Tunica County Sheriff Department said.

Antonio Jasper is charged in the murder of Jeremy Jones and the attempted murder of Ladarious Hibbler.

Jasper turned himself in to authorities for questioning Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Tunica County Deputies asked for the public’s help in locating Jasper in connection to the shooting that happened outside the Robinsonville Waffle House around 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23.

Deputies said Jeremy Jones, 24, of Tunica was shot while inside his vehicle in the Waffle House parking lot.