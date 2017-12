MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects in a robbery at Family Dollar located in the 6200 block of Winchester Road.

The suspects entered Family Dollar on Wednesday, Dec. 27 by breaking out one of the glass panels on the front door.

The suspects proceeded to enter the business and take several boxes of electronics.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.