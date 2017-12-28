× Mynt Lounge agrees to shut down, D.A. says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nightclub with a troubled history in Southeast Shelby County has agreed to shut down permanently, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Owners of the Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road agreed Thursday morning to close permanently following a nuisance petition filed against it by county officials last week.

New Orleans firefighter Gregory Howard was killed in a shooting at the Mynt Lounge in August, and the club has been the scene of several shootings and incidents recently.