MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot during a robbery in the 1400 block of Getwell Road in East Memphis, police said.

The victim arrived at Delta Medical at 6 p.m. Thursday night by private vehicle.

He told authorities the suspect shot him during the robbery.

The condition of the victim is not known.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.