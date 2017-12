× First responders: Four ejected from vehicle in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a single car accident at Shelby Oaks Drive and Sycamore View Road.

The impact of the crash caused the 2002 Toyota Four Runner to flip, ejecting all four men inside.

Three of the victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The fourth is expected to be okay.

Authorities didn’t say what caused the crash.