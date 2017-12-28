× Fayette County man arrested for parole violation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County man was arrested and charged with violating his parole, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lucius Nathanial Mason Sr. was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28.

A warrant was issued for Mason after authorities noticed the last time the suspect visited his parole officer was in July 2017.

Mason is currently being held at the Fayette County Jail without bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer were all apart of the joint investigation to locate and arrest Mason.