City prepares for traffic, packed parking lots during Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a lot of excitement for the sold out Liberty Bowl game.

The Memphis Tigers are set to take on Iowa State Saturday, but stadium officials and area businesses are already anticipating some potential problems.

They all have to do with parking.

Prepare to pay $20 for parking, cash only, and get there early.

Several parking lots have already sold out, and even if you're not attending the Liberty Bowl there are some things you need to know about.

Expect it all - street closures, one-way streets and packed parking lots.

At 901 Grille, Dave Watson is already gearing up for the big crowds with one of his trademark burgers.

"It comes with an egg, avocado and bacon," Watson said.

By now, he's seen enough game days to know it also comes with a large side of parking headaches.

"It's hectic around here for parking when big games are going on," Watson said.

The parking lot seems cramped on a normal day.

57,000 fans are expected to look for a place to park on game day.

Liberty Bowl parking opens up at 6 a.m. - three hours before the gates open.

Several parking lots have already sold out with more expected.

But as of now, you can still find parking if you enter through entrance 10 at East Parkway and Young or through entrance 11 at Southern and Early Maxwell.

Marti Mefferd, visiting from Iowa, is already on the hunt.

"We're kind of looking around today to see what we can get, and that could be an issue. Very well could be an issue for us," Mefferd said.

If you can't find parking on game day, Blues City Transportation is offering a park-and-ride shuttle service for $15.

Handicapped parking is available on first-come, first-served basis if you come in through the access 4 entrance on Hollywood.

There should be a sign.