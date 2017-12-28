× Chick-fil-A gets special help from little girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A late-night bite at Chick-fil-A turned into an unexpected treat for one little girl, when the manager let her help out behind the counter for a while.

Mary Lynn Fisher was having dinner with her mother Eryn Lynn Fisher at the restaurant on Poplar near Briarcrest on Tuesday.

Mary Lynn, 10, has Down Syndrome.

Manager James Moseley struck up a conversation with Mary Lynn and, a few minutes later, asked if she’d like to come work for him for a while.

Mary Lynn handed out orders at the counter and drive-through, met employees, made some ice cream and even got her own Chick-fil-A name tag.

“She was so impacted by that,” Eryn Fisher said. “We walked out of the store, she said, ‘I’m going back to work tomorrow.'”

Fisher thought the gesture was so thoughtful she shared it the next day on her Facebook page, where it’s generated hundreds of shares and more than 1,000 likes so far.

Fisher said her daughter began studying math the next morning — getting ready for “work.”