Bright Spot: Tippy Tot Shoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — She's a local entrepreneur who created a stylish line of children's shoes.

Armed with a dream and business plan, she's poised to move her e-commerce business to a brick and mortar location.

Yolandra Rodgers created a line of shoes with stylishly dressed tots in mind.

"I said, 'hey, we need to put some spunk in it with some variations of color, different styles and different textures," Rodgers said.

The educator turned shoe designer got the idea for her business once she started looking for shoes for her daughter.

"I understood and made certain the clunky shoes were not an option as far as her first pair of shoes," Rodgers said.

She wanted a good look.

"When we shop, we always look for something different. We look for something very stylish, very upbeat and something noticeable," Rodgers said.

She also looks for the best fit and support for her child's foot.

"My mom, my family members and the physician all recommended hard bottom shoes that would actually support wobbly ankles, flat footed steps, arch supports and even muscle tone and ligaments," Rodgers said.

So Tippy Tot Shoes was born.

They cost between $45 and $60 dollars and come in a variety of styles and colors.

"This is the perfect idea for beginning walking toddlers, and for those little tippy toes that are kind of gradually walking around the table, we have our pre-walkers," Rodgers said.

Not only are these shoes fashionable, they're also functional.

Rodgers worked with a local podiatrist on the design of the shoes.

"They last long, they're a very good support shoe."

Tippy Tot Shoes has been in business for four years and Rodgers offers this advice to other entrepreneurs trying to grow their business and get capital.

"Start with a business plan, think about how you're going to grow your business and market, market, market," Rodgers said.

Yolandra has big plans for getting settled in a location where shoppers can better see what she offers but says e-commerce was the best way to kick start her business.

"Start where you are and work with what you have," Rodgers said.

Rodgers says Tippy Tot shoes was started with moms in mind.

Moms who want style without sacrificing quality.

Rodgers hopes to be in her new store after the first of the year.

