AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Gameday information you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is just around the corner and the City of Memphis has released important information for those attending the football game as well as those who plan to be in the area.

The stadium will open at 9:30 a.m. with kickoff slated for 11:30 a.m., meaning traffic will be affected early Saturday morning.

Stadium parking lots will open for the game at 6 a.m. Parking spaces will be $20 per space.

Southern Avenue will be converted to one-way traffic on ingress and egress to the Stadium property. Starting at the Josephine and Southern intersection, all traffic will be westbound until the Southern and Early Maxwell intersection. For post-game, those lanes will be converted to eastbound.

Disabled (ADA) parking is available via Access 4 on Hollywood. General parking will be available at Access 10 on East Parkway at Young Avenue and Access 11 on Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell.

Hotel shuttle service to and from the game will be offered at all AutoZone Liberty Bowl partnered hotels in Downtown Memphis and East Memphis. Blues City Transportation (BCT) will provide the service and will have representatives located in the partnered hotel lobbies for shuttle reservations. Reservations will begin on Friday. The cost for the round trip shuttle service is $15 per person.

BCT will also offer park-and-ride shuttle service to and from the stadium at the University of Memphis central parking lot, located on Central Avenue between Zach Curlin and Deloach Streets. The lot opens at 7 a.m. with shuttle service starting at 7:30 a.m. RVs and buses are welcome to park and take advantage of the park and ride service. The round trip ticket is $15 per vehicle. Each rider in a vehicle will be issued a shuttle ticket upon entry. The shuttle will drop off and pick up at the

Coca-Cola plant at 499 S. Hollywood.

As with all stadium events, the clear bag policy will be in place. The policy will limit the size and type of bags brought into the venue. Guests will be able to carry the following style and size package or container into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x12”.

One—gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or straps can

be taken into the venue with one of the clear bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after inspection.

For patrons using navigation systems, the address of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is 335 South Hollywood, Memphis, TN 38104. But please be advised that due to a high volume of traffic, all routes may not be accessible.