Suspect arrested, charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is now behind bars following a shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria Mall Tuesday night.

Marquice Lester was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Three people were transported to Saint Francis Hospital following the shooting that sent shoppers ducking for cover around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Memphis Police Department spokesperson Louis Brownlee confirmed the shooting happened outside of the Cheesecake Factory after a fight broke out inside of the mall.

In all, four people were initially detained, but it’s unclear if all of them will be charged.