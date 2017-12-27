Suspect arrested, charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is now behind bars following a shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria Mall Tuesday night.
Marquice Lester was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Three people were transported to Saint Francis Hospital following the shooting that sent shoppers ducking for cover around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Memphis Police Department spokesperson Louis Brownlee confirmed the shooting happened outside of the Cheesecake Factory after a fight broke out inside of the mall.
In all, four people were initially detained, but it’s unclear if all of them will be charged.
35.200964 -89.787730