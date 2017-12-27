× Police seek killer in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting in Southeast Memphis, but need help finding his killer.

Police responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Boyce and found an unresponsive male victim.

Estaban Dominges, 32, was taken to Regional One and pronounced dead, police said Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that Dominges and his wife just pulled into their driveway when two armed males approached demanding money. Dominges and one of the suspects began struggling over a gun when he was shot.

The suspects fled in a gold vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit a tip online here.