MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in Shelby Forest on Russell Bond Road near Ward Road, police said.

Earle Farrell, spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the body appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.

Police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

Authorities are investigating it as a possible suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.

