Infant dies after father bends him in two to stop crying, police say

PHOENIX — An infant is dead after police say his father bent him in two because he wouldn’t stop crying, according to KNXV.

Phoenix police told the news station they found the 6-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing when they responded to the home on December 19. An officer gave CPR to the child until paramedics arrived.

The infant reportedly had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh. Doctors told police that “the injuries are not survivable.”

The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time.

According to reports, Resendiz told the dispatcher he had just woken up and discovered that the baby was not breathing. He eventually told police during an interview that he pressed the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp.

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond on child abuse charges. Those charges are expected to change now that the baby has died.