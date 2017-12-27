× Deputies: Arkansas woman kidnapped, thrown from bridge after witnessing murder

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman is lucky to be alive after she was thrown from a bridge by the same suspects accused of killing one man and injuring another in a Christmas day shooting.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects broke into the Johnson Road home early Christmas morning and opened fire. One person was seriously injured one person and a second — 49-year-old Arlin Nugent — was killed.

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly kidnapped the female witness, drove to the Interstate 430 bridge and threw the 42 year old into the Arkansas River, reported KARK. She was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia.

Investigators identified one of the suspects as Richard Gilliam of Little Rock. He was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, kidnapping, criminal attempted capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.

Gilliam was booked into the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Detention Center to await his first court appearance.

Prosecutors stated they are seeking the death penalty in the case.

The second suspect is still at large.