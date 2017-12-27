× City Watch issued for missing girl, feared to be endangered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a young girl who authorities say is endangered.

Asia Williams was last seen Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 p.m leaving her mother’s house in the 1500 block of South Third.

According to the report, Williams suffers from depression and has a mood disorder.

Description of her clothes are not available.

Anyone with information on Williams should call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677.