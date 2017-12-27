× City opens nighttime warming center at Central Library tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With frigid overnight temperatures settling into the Memphis area, the city has opened a nighttime warming center at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library at 3030 Poplar.

The library’s warming center will be open to guests from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m., beginning Wednesday night.

During normal business hours, people can warm up at malls, shopping centers, libraries and community centers.

Those seeking overnight shelter can seek assistance at Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar or The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson.