Attempted murder charges filed in taxi driver’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is facing serious charges including attempted first-degree murder after shooting a taxi cab driver multiple times early Tuesday morning.

Martez King, 26, reportedly admitted to police that he shot Mudrad Omar, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. The victim’s employer, Metro Cab, stated Omar was making a scheduled pick up near Kerr-Rosemark and Armour Road when the incident occurred.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

King was also charged with especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.