Video: Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in shots being fired.

According to the Virginia State Police, Jerrell Richardson stole a 2015 Ford Escape during an armed carjacking in Thomasville, North Carolina on Monday. He was spotted several hours later at a gas station, but fled the scene when approached by state troopers.

After leading law enforcement officers on a chase down Interstate 95 that exceeded 120 mph, Richardson bailed from the car as it was still moving. He was running towards the woods when he allegedly turned and shot at the officers, WTVR reported.

One trooper returned fire striking Richardson. Still, he was somehow able to evade police for several hours before being taken into custody. He was charged with eluding police, assaulting a police officer, possession of marijuana, driving without a valid operator’s license, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without headlights.

Other charges are pending.

The 21 year old is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, Virginia.