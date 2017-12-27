5-year-old helps raise money for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-year-old Mid-South girl became so passionate about the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign that she turned over her savings to help those in need.

In the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign every coin counts, and even a young girl's piggy bank contributions can make a difference.

Oakley Louviere may just be 5-years-old, but she understands the importance of lending a hand to those in need.

"We were walking up to do last minute Christmas shopping and she said 'Mama, I want to give them all that's in here. I'll start fresh after Christmas," Oakley's mom, Erin Louviere, said.

The little girl is already a hard worker at home by helping her mom out around the house.

"I have a chore chart. Everyday I do my chores and then I mark it and get coins," the 5-year-old said.

Oakley's fascination with the Red Kettle Campaign started with trips to the super market.

One the bell ringers started popping up and the carolers joined them, Oakley wanted to start earning for the Salvation Army - something her mother fully supported.

"I'd grab coins on the way out of the store and let her put them in there," Louviere said. "Then I would explain to her why they are there collecting the money."

After that, Oakley decided she wanted to get her own money and put it in.

This years goal was $901,000 and Oakley helped the Salvation Army in their efforts to give people in the Mid-South a helping hand.

Thanks to the generosity of people like Oakley, The Salvation Army shattered it with $903,000.

Oakley says she's already got a new bank going.

"It's not completely empty, but it's a little empty. I have a coin in there, and I can earn more," said Oakley.

"There's a lot of people that don't really care if their kids do stuff like that, but with us, it was amazing to me that a 5-year-old wanted to give like that," Oakley's dad, Daniel Louviere, said.