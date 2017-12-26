× Taxi driver shot in north Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A taxi driver was shot overnight in north Shelby County and deputies are looking for the gunman.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday near the intersection of Armour Road and Mudville Road near the Rosemark community.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the taxi driver was shot in his arm and taken to a hospital but so far,they haven’t released his condition.

Officials also haven’t released a description of the shooter or information about what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made