× Suspect in fatal Tunica County shooting in police custody

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. — The suspect in a fatal shooting outside of a Waffle House in Tunica County turned himself in, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department.

Antonio Jasper turned himself in for questioning Tuesday.

Related: Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Tunica County

Tunica County Deputies asked for the public’s help in locating Jasper in connection to the shooting that happened outside the Robinsonville Waffle House around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said Jeremy Jones, 24, of Tunica was shot while inside his vehicle in the Waffle House parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411