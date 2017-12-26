Shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria, suspects detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting near Wolfchase Galleria Tuesday night, police said.
Police responded to a shooting call at 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.
Two victims were transported to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition.
An employee who works at Wolfchase Galleria reports a woman fired the shots after a fight broke out near the Cheesecake Factory.
Four people have been detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.