Shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria, suspects detained

Posted 7:41 pm, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:29PM, December 26, 2017
Geroge Brown photo

Police were present following a shooting near Wolfchase Galleria.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting near Wolfchase Galleria Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.

Two victims were transported to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition.

An employee who works at Wolfchase Galleria reports a woman fired the shots after a fight broke out near the Cheesecake Factory.

Four people have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related stories