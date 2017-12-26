× Shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria, suspects detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting near Wolfchase Galleria Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.

Two victims were transported to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition.

An employee who works at Wolfchase Galleria reports a woman fired the shots after a fight broke out near the Cheesecake Factory.

Four people have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

The shooting did NOT take place inside of the mall. https://t.co/xJwgpLvmU2 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2017

At 7:10pm the complainant called and advised that shots were fired at 2760 N. Germantown Parkway.

Two victims are at St. Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition.

Officers have 4 people detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2017